$2.07 EPS Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Pfizer reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,423,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886,970. The company has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.