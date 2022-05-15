$2.11 EPS Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $10.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.20. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THG. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,191. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $103,194,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,980,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after acquiring an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.99. 156,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

