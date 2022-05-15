$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Analysts expect GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. GXO Logistics reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

GXO traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.84. 942,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,097,000 after buying an additional 233,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,343,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,846,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

