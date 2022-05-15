$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

AMT stock traded up $7.16 on Friday, hitting $232.66. 2,229,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,532. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.