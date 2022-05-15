$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.
AMT stock traded up $7.16 on Friday, hitting $232.66. 2,229,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,532. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
