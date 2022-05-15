$2.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,097,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,962. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

