2,065 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 2,907,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,566. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

