$220.23 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) to report $220.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $227.70 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $227.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $912.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $884.10 million to $931.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.30.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,700 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,700 shares of company stock worth $875,025 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,023,000 after buying an additional 70,042 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,877,000 after buying an additional 56,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,912,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,781,000 after buying an additional 174,851 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. 393,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,126. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

