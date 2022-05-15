23,926 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Allegion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after acquiring an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,493,000 after acquiring an additional 154,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,509,000 after acquiring an additional 89,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,694 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
