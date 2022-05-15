23,926 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegion by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Allegion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after acquiring an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $112.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.01. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $105.06 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

