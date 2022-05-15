2,463 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 25,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.96. 1,239,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,606. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $276.79 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

