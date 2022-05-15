$247.73 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) will report $247.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.10 million and the lowest is $245.30 million. LivaNova posted sales of $264.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

LIVN traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $65.05. 322,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,918. LivaNova has a one year low of $58.18 and a one year high of $93.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in LivaNova by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,442,000 after purchasing an additional 111,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

