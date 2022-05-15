$270.43 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) to post $270.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.26 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $257.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,359 shares of company stock worth $115,609 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 85.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.82. 576,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,753. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $76.40 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

