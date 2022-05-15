$28.58 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will report $28.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.30 million and the highest is $28.85 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $25.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $125.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $138.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $140.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUFN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 681,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.00. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after buying an additional 261,734 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 140.6% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,839,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after buying an additional 1,074,845 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 1,021,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

