2,827 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,942 shares of company stock worth $60,805,193. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

