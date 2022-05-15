285 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Adobe by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after buying an additional 349,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $521,362,000 after buying an additional 324,649 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $16.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $405.45. 3,379,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,686. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

