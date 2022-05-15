$29.57 Million in Sales Expected for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $40.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year sales of $152.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $296.77 million, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $359.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tritium DCFC.

DCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $2,668,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tritium DCFC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 185,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,490. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

