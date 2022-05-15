$292.23 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will announce $292.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.20 million to $301.00 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $284.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.22. 523,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

