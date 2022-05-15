$32.60 Million in Sales Expected for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the highest is $32.61 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $146.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $179.38 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $33,534,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BASE traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. 527,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,499. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

