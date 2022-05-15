$329.14 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) to report sales of $329.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.58 million to $332.90 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $265.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

