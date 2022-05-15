$336.50 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) to announce $336.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.80 million to $338.20 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $95.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 253.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,263,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.34.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

