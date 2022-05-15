$350,000.00 in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) will report sales of $350,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $400,000.00. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 444.88%.

VYNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th.

VYNE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 626,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,038. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 934,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

