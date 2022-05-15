35,300 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

