35,776 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,776 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after buying an additional 160,815 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $2,153,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,749 shares of company stock worth $18,598,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,931. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $178.52. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.04 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

