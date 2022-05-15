3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.30. 2,753,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,762. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

