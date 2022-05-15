$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $16.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $18.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.17. 3,136,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,697,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,560,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

