$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $17.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Shares of DVN traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.70. 13,287,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,055,111. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

