$4.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.73 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $930,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 423.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $23.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLGL. Raymond James cut their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLGL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,544. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

About Sol-Gel Technologies (Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.