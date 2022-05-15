40,900 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.12% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.