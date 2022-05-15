$489.03 Million in Sales Expected for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $489.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.49 million and the highest is $489.56 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $445.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamar Advertising.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 76.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 256.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,990,000 after buying an additional 101,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,730,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 508,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,545. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $93.63 and a 12 month high of $124.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.