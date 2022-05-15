$489.03 Million in Sales Expected for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $489.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.49 million and the highest is $489.56 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $445.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 76.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 256.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,990,000 after buying an additional 101,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,730,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 508,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,545. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $93.63 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

