$5.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.14 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $21.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.06 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

GPC stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.78. 627,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,648. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average of $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

