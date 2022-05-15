$523.32 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) to report sales of $523.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $516.87 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $461.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. 3,507,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,223. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,308.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

