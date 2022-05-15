$6.46 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.37 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $26.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.45 billion to $27.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.60 billion to $29.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.75. 1,457,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,420. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

