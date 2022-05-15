605,778 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC

Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 605,778 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $152,880,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 46.5% of Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC owned 0.28% of Coinbase Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.89.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.87. 38,238,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,869,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.