632 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $190,087,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Danaher by 389.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 498,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,806,000 after buying an additional 396,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $9.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.19. 3,163,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,589. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

