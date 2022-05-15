632 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KLA by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $336.42 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

