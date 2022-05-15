661 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 225.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $257.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.