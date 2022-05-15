6,626 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. 581,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

