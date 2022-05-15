$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will post $7.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.93 billion and the highest is $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.07. 357,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

