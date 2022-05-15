$735.59 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) will post $735.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.70 million and the lowest is $721.98 million. Masonite International reported sales of $662.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Masonite International stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.18. 141,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,529. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 539.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

