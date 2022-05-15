7,600 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SONO opened at $22.64 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 33.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

