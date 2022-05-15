$8.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $8.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.55 and the highest is $9.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $5.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $25.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $28.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $21.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.93 to $21.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on RS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $700,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 79.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

RS traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.49. The stock had a trading volume of 388,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,166. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

