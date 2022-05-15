89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ETNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised 89bio from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.14.
Shares of 89bio stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.82. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $23.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of 89bio by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $993,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 97.3% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 178,005 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 89bio by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 119,347 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
89bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
