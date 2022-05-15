89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ETNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised 89bio from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.82. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of 89bio by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $993,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 97.3% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 178,005 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 89bio by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 119,347 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

