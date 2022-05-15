89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $29.00 at HC Wainwright

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ETNB. Raymond James raised 89bio from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

89bio stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.82.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in 89bio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 145,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

