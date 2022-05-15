$92.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) to post $92.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.07 billion to $100.32 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $67.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $359.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.96 billion to $381.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $339.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $294.84 billion to $390.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,798,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,272,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

