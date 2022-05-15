940 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 44.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.48) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.18) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.22) to GBX 3,200 ($39.45) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

DEO stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.81. 422,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $175.46 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.20.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

