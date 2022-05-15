9,621 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Purchased by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Cowen cut their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of IOT stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $11.19. 2,181,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,903. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

