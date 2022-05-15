96,765 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Intapp makes up 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Intapp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 365.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 151,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 20.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

INTA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 168,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,243. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 60.25% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

