$987.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will announce $987.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $998.22 million and the lowest is $976.10 million. Tronox reported sales of $927.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In other Tronox news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tronox stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. 1,152,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.13. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

