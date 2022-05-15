AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033 in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 2,078,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,091 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABCL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -0.27. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $36.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.