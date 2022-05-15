Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the April 15th total of 215,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 232,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter.

AOD stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. 389,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,610. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

